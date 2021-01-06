Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Kellogg stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $5,544,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

