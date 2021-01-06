Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. Kemper has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

