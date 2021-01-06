Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.22), with a volume of 560309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($4.09).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of £381.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.79.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

