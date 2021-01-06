Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.67

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.67 and last traded at $131.38, with a volume of 10027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $504,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,551.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

