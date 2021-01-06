Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 55,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.