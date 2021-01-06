Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at $187,581,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,996,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,863,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 209,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.