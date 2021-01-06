Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KC. ValuEngine raised Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $485,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

