Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.99. 19,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

