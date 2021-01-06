KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.22

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and traded as high as $14.49. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 130,287 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 135,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 181.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

