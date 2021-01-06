KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $270.14

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.14 and last traded at $270.05, with a volume of 2251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

