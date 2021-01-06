Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.73

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 179521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMTUY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

