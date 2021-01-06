Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.14

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 1945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Several research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.