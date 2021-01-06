KuCoin Shares Price Up 26.2% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $71.67 million and $10.02 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00311557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,056.08 or 0.02848303 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

