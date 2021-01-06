Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 6.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $66.43. Approximately 122,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 171,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $420,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

