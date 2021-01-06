KZ Cash Hits Market Cap of $2,093.23 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,093.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011527 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

