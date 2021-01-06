Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Up 5.1%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,340,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,448,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,791 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.