Lake Street Capital Boosts DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $28.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 195.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DMAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.48 on Monday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 571,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

