Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.24

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 69.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

