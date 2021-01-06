Lamden (TAU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,430.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $76,430.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.