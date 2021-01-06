Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

