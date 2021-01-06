Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

