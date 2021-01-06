LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.36 ($63.95).

LXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.86 ($72.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €64.86 ($76.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

