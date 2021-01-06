Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 4.2%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 22,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 52,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.34 million and a PE ratio of -38.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76.

About Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

