LATOKEN Market Capitalization Achieves $21.67 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $21.67 million and $108,780.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00048345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00335328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.31 or 0.02728719 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com.

LATOKEN Token Trading

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

