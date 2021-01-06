Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAUR stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

