Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the highest is $5.19 billion. Lennar reported sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $24.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.11 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.15 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

