LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of LX stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

