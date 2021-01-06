LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) Trading Down 0.5%

LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.74. 19,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 19,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

