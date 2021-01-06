Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $153.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,702,000 after purchasing an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

