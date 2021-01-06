Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 268,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 233,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

LILA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

