Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) rose 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 893,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 799,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

