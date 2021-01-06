Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.92.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded down C$3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$81.06. 683,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,675. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.58. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.