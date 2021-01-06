Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$68.13 on Monday. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$71.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 5.9800003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,391,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,564,000. Also, Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,816.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,987.04. Insiders bought 51,723 shares of company stock worth $3,504,691 in the last 90 days.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

