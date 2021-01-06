Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. It has been streamlining businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. A strong capital position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, it expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage, which puts pressure on balance sheet, remains another woe. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Lincoln National by 73.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

