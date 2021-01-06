Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.49 ($267.63).

ETR:LIN opened at €211.20 ($248.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €210.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €205.41. Linde plc has a twelve month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a twelve month high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.76.

About Linde plc (LIN.F)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

