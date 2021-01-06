Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.90. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lindsay by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LNN opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.29. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $132.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.