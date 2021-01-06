Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.57

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.57 and last traded at $128.95, with a volume of 203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.46.

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 247,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Lindsay by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter worth about $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

