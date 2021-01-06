Liquidia Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,497 shares of company stock worth $1,344,608. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 17.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

