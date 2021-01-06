Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $310.64

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $310.64 and last traded at $310.37, with a volume of 6674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

