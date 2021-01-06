LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

