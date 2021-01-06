LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. (NYSE:BDL) Financial Analysis

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and (NYSE:BDL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveXLive Media and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 54.18%.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61% N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveXLive Media and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 6.47 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.03 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

