Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $677.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.