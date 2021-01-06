LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF)

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

