LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.02 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. LTO Network has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 71% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,687,968 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.