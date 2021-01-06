LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.02 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. LTO Network has a market cap of $53.02 million and $13.65 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 403,391,565 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,687,968 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

