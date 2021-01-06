Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

LL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LL opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

