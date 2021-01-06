Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Lumentum stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $101.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock worth $4,858,515. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.