LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.26

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.26 and last traded at $89.29, with a volume of 1576770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $11,527,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

