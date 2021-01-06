Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

