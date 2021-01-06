Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.70) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Youdao during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter worth $290,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

